Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9.1
rating with
54 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
A part of the prestigious Belmond group, this luxury property is set on the white sandy beach of Maenam. Perched on a hillside and overlooking Ban Tai Beach, Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui is spread over 17 acres. The hotel offers luxury villas with stunning sea views and spacious private pool residences. Snorkeling, diving, tennis, and biking are only a few from the extensive list of activities available at Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui. And the perfect relief for sore muscles after a day of activities is a trip to the holistic Belmond Napasai Spa with its wide range of relaxing treatments. The hotel also offers guests excellent dining options with two restaurants and bars, offering both indoor and beachfront options. Providing the perfect escape from the world, Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui is luxury at its very best.

  • 2 Restaurants and 1 Bar (Sea View)
  • Infinity outdoor swimming pool (Sea View)
  • Complimentary WiFi access around the resort
  • Tennis courts (including tennis racket and balls)
  • Fitness room
  • Napasai Spa
  • Snorkeling, kayaking, windsurfing and stand up paddle
  • Bicycles, table tennis, outdoor badminton (in the garden)
  • Thai Boxing
  • A DVD/CD player in your room
  • Daily complimentary in-house activities
  • Daily kid's activities
65/10 Moo 5, Ban Tai, Surat Thani, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

