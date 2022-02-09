Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Renovated and rebranded, Nakara Longbeach Resort provides comfort on this quiet Lanta beach. Situated off the coast of Krabi, guests can easily transfer via the public ferries, and from the pier, it is just four kilometers to the resort. The resort features bungalow-only accommodation, each one constructed using natural materials to best blend in with the surrounding environment. Spend your days island hopping, scuba diving, swimming, kayaking, and trekking. Dine on authentic Thai food at the on-site restaurant, and you can take up a cooking class to impress friends back home. Get back to nature, but without letting go of any of the comforts with a stay at the Nakara Longbeach Resort.

