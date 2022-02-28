PHUKET TEST & GO

Naka Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
319 reviews
Updated on February 28, 2022
Naka Residence - Image 0
Naka Residence - Image 1
Naka Residence - Image 2
Naka Residence - Image 3
Naka Residence - Image 4
Naka Residence - Image 5
+10 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Naka Residence is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Phuket. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 7.2 km away, and it normally takes about 34 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Naka Residence also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the golf course (within 3 km), garden. Naka Residence is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Naka Residence, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Naka Residence
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

99/12 moo 4 Chao Fah West rd., Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET
8.2
rating with
407 reviews
From ฿-1
Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket
8.7
rating with
155 reviews
From ฿-1
Recenta Phuket Suanluang
7.5
rating with
27 reviews
From ฿-1
Sound Gallery House
9.1
rating with
16 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket
8.4
rating with
59 reviews
From ฿-1
Xinlor House
9.1
rating with
87 reviews
From ฿-1
Baba House Phuket Hotel
8.2
rating with
431 reviews
From ฿-1
The Par Phuket Hotel
7.6
rating with
96 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU