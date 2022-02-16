Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Rai, look no further than Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus). Only half a kilometer from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations, only a three-minute walk to Walking Street, Suan Tung Park, the Pulae restuarant, the Hill Tribe Museum, 7-11. The Night Plaza, Day Market, bus station, and Clock Tower are all within a 10 minutes’ walk. In addition, the hotel is close to Wat Pra Sigh and Wat Pra Kaew and is also located within a five-minute walk to King Mengrai. Top features of the hotel include meeting facilities, tours, Wi-Fi in public areas, laundry service/dry cleaning, and a car park. The 70 rooms spread over three floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home as well as modern comforts such as internet access, complimentary bottled water, a hair dryer, satellite/cable TV, and a desk. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus) is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Rai.