PHUKET TEST & GO

Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
rating with
104 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

On the southern tip of Phuket, 2.6 kilometers from Nai Harn Beach lies the Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus). With few resorts nearby, guests are guaranteed peace and quiet. And if you feel like going out of the resort, transportation is provided. The hotel is 45 minutes from the airport and just 15 minutes from Phuket Town. The popular Kata and Karon Beaches are 10-15 minutes away, while the tourist haven of Patong is 30 minutes away. The Icon Pub and Restaurant on-site is open til late and is a perfect place to grab a bite to eat before you head out to explore the nightlife in the area. Affordable and clean, Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is the place to consider when you want to stay in style without splurging.

Address / Map

95/22 Moo 1 Tambol Rawai Naiharn , Amphur Muang, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

