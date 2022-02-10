PHUKET TEST & GO

Naina Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
rating with
725 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Naina Resort & Spa - Image 0
Naina Resort & Spa - Image 1
Naina Resort & Spa - Image 2
Naina Resort & Spa - Image 3
Naina Resort & Spa - Image 4
Naina Resort & Spa - Image 5
+39 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phuket, Naina Resort & Spa is the perfect choice. The excitement of the city center is only 30 Km away. For those of you who want to venture out, Patong Hospital, Sphinx Theatre, All 4 Diving are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Naina Resort & Spa, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. The hotel features 120 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel's hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Naina Resort & Spa is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Naina Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Naina Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

2/58 Sainumyen 2 Rd. Patong Beach, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Deevana Patong Resort & Spa
8
rating with
2519 reviews
From ฿-1
The Royal Paradise Hotel And Spa
7.8
rating with
6807 reviews
From ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket
7.7
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong
8.4
rating with
658 reviews
From ฿-1
Best Western Patong Beach
8
rating with
1343 reviews
From ฿-1
Best Western Patong Beach Hotel
8.1
rating with
1306 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong
9.1
rating with
195 reviews
From ฿-1
Be Baan Paradise Hotels
7.8
rating with
275 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU