Movenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket prides itself in helping guests relax, and after a stay here you will be rejuvenated to return to the rush of everyday life. Karon Beach is across the hotel, and two 18-hole golf courses are less than a 30 minute drive away. Rainforests, waterfalls, and exciting dives are ever-present for those looking for adventure. Once back at the hotel, enjoy all day dining, Thai cuisine, an authentic Brazilian churrasco, and mouth-watering desserts. As the sun sets, head over to the Karon Beach Square for a round of cocktails before dinner. The Game Lounge at the hotel is open around the clock, and the Play Zone that keeps the little ones occupied includes everything from customized activities to PlayStations. A trip to the spa is also a must. With an ideal location and impeccable service, Movenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket is truly a perfect hideaway in Phuket.