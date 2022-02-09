Montree Phuket Hotel, SHA Plus - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Set within 1640 feet of Old Phuket Town, Montree Phuket Hotel in Phuket Town features a number of amenities including a restaurant, a bar and a shared lounge. All rooms feature a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom. The accommodations offers a 24-hour front desk and room service for guests.

The rooms in the hotel are equipped with a kettle. The units at Montree Phuket Hotel feature air conditioning and a wardrobe.

Guests at the accommodations can enjoy a à la carte breakfast.

Montree Phuket Hotel offers a terrace.

Popular points of interest near the hotel include Thai Hua Museum, Chinpracha House and Robinson Ocean Phuket. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 17 mi from Montree Phuket Hotel.

12/6 Montri Road, Talat Yai, Phuket, Thailand 83000, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

