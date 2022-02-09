Montree Phuket Hotel, SHA Plus - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set within 1640 feet of Old Phuket Town, Montree Phuket Hotel in Phuket Town features a number of amenities including a restaurant, a bar and a shared lounge. All rooms feature a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom. The accommodations offers a 24-hour front desk and room service for guests.

The rooms in the hotel are equipped with a kettle. The units at Montree Phuket Hotel feature air conditioning and a wardrobe.

Guests at the accommodations can enjoy a à la carte breakfast.

Montree Phuket Hotel offers a terrace.

Popular points of interest near the hotel include Thai Hua Museum, Chinpracha House and Robinson Ocean Phuket. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 17 mi from Montree Phuket Hotel.