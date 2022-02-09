BANGKOK TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Montien Riverside Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Montien Riverside Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Montien Riverside Hotel is located along the Chao Phraya River and offers accommodation with an outdoor pool and a tropical garden with views of Rama IX bridge. Guests enjoy complimentary WiFi access and free shuttle services to the nearest BTS Skytrain stations and Asiatique The Riverfront.

Decorated in pleasant neutral colours, the air-conditioned rooms feature wonderful river views. Each comes with a cable TV, minibar and personal safe. The bathroom comes with a separate bathtub and shower.

Montien Riverside Hotel is a 45-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport. It is 3.2 km from Asiatique The Riverfront where guests can enjoy sampling local dishes and shop for souvenirs. Shopping options within the city centre including ICONSIAM Shopping Mall, Siam Paragon, Central World Plaza, MBK Shopping Mall and Platinum Fashion Mall are all reachable via taxi within a 25-minute drive.

A garden retreat within the city, Montien offers relaxing massage treatments and a well-equipped gym. The hotel also provides karaoke rooms, tennis courts and a business centre.

An impressive 3 dining options are available, with cuisines ranging from traditional Thai, Chinese, and Vietnamese.

Address / Map

372 Rama III Rd, Bang Khlo, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120

