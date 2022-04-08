Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Samui is one of the most popular destinations in Thailand, famed for its pristine beaches, lively nightlife and unbeatable seafood. Montien House Hotel has been operating here since 1992 and is located on Chaweng Beach, the primary hive of activity on the island. The hotel can arrange a number of tours as well as watersports such as diving and snorkeling. On-site features include currency exchange, a swimming pool, Internet access, and massage facilities. Live entertainment is also provided at the hotel six nights a week, while the hotel restaurant serves up a variety of local and international specialties. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Montien House Hotel.