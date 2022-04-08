SAMUI TEST & GO

Montien House Hotel - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
8.1
rating with
1596 reviews
Updated on April 8, 2022
Montien House Hotel - Image 0
Montien House Hotel - Image 1
Montien House Hotel - Image 2
Montien House Hotel - Image 3
Montien House Hotel - Image 4
Montien House Hotel - Image 5
+24 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Samui is one of the most popular destinations in Thailand, famed for its pristine beaches, lively nightlife and unbeatable seafood. Montien House Hotel has been operating here since 1992 and is located on Chaweng Beach, the primary hive of activity on the island. The hotel can arrange a number of tours as well as watersports such as diving and snorkeling. On-site features include currency exchange, a swimming pool, Internet access, and massage facilities. Live entertainment is also provided at the hotel six nights a week, while the hotel restaurant serves up a variety of local and international specialties. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Montien House Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Montien House Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Montien House Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

5 Moo 2, Chaweng Beach, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

First Residence Hotel
7.6
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Chaweng Garden Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
1578 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort
8.3
rating with
1159 reviews
From ฿-1
J4 Samui Hotel
8.8
rating with
44 reviews
From ฿-1
KC Beach Club & Pool Villas
7.7
rating with
289 reviews
From ฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2
rating with
1106 reviews
From ฿-1
Banana Fan Sea Resort
9.3
rating with
268 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
8.4
rating with
438 reviews
From ฿-1
First Bungalow Beach Resort
7.4
rating with
642 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU