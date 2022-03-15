Modern Thai Suites - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-placed in the sightseeing, restaurants, shopping area of Phuket city, The Wide Suites Phuket provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. With its location just 1.5 km from the city center and 40 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Wide Suites Phuket is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's yoga room, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Wide Suites Phuket hits the spot in many ways.

8/1 Soi Petchngam, Sakdedej road, Talad-nua, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

