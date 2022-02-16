Mida Resort Kanchanaburi - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Mida Resort Kanchanaburi (SHA Plus+) is set amongst hills and trees, providing a perfect retreat for nature lovers. Guests can get adventurous with mountain trekking or walking the river banks while enjoying the sun and sights of the town. All rooms are spacious and fitted with modern facilities for the convenience and comfort of visitors. The pool offers the ultimate in relaxation, and the restaurant and cozy bar keeps your taste buds happy. The trip is not complete without making a visit to the Erawan Waterfalls located 25 minutes away from the property. With seven falls to explore and walk up, over and under, this is an experience of a lifetime. Whatever the reason for your stay, Mida Resort Kanchanaburi (SHA Plus+) will make your stay a good one.