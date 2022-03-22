Mazi Design Hotel by Kalima - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Designed for both business and leisure travel, Mazi Design Hotel by Kalima is ideally situated in Patong; one of the city's most popular locales. Situated only 9.4 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Mazi Design Hotel by Kalima also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The hotel features 71 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, in-room tablet, mirror. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, solarium. Mazi Design Hotel by Kalima is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.