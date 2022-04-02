BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
rating with
432 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This all-suite accommodation, right in the middle of Bangkok, offers a respite from the hectic city. These opulent apartments are perfect for short or extended stays with their fully-equipped kitchens, office areas, separate living areas, and many more high quality amenities to make guests feel relaxed and comfortable. Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) are situated close to local transit, excellent shopping venues, Lumpini Park, great restaurants, and the downtown business district. For additional comforts, services such as grocery delivery and laundry are provided for a complete home-away-from-home feel. Other great in-house facilities include a 24-hour health club, rooftop pool, and spa. Dining options are plentiful with the hearty Italian Bistro Limoncello and Mayfair Cafe serving international favorites for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Address / Map

60 Soi Langsuan, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

