PHUKET TEST & GO

Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
315 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 0
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 1
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 2
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 3
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 4
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 5
+18 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 7 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Mai Khao Beach, Soi Dog foundation, Splash Jungle Water Park. Marriott is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa, massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

234 Moo3 Tambol Mai Khao, Ampur Thalang, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

Ideo Phuket Hotel
8.5
rating with
431 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort
9.7
rating with
10 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas
8.9
rating with
629 reviews
From ฿-1
AVANI+ Mai Khao Phuket Suites & Villas
8
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort
8.7
rating with
2032 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Ar-Jor
8
rating with
443 reviews
From ฿-1
Maikhao Home Garden
8.9
rating with
94 reviews
From ฿-1
Splash Beach Resort, Mai Khao Phuket
8.4
rating with
800 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Airport Place
7.8
rating with
362 reviews
From ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
rating with
393 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU