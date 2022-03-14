BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mariya Boutique Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
rating with
2848 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Mariya Boutique Residence - Image 0
Mariya Boutique Residence - Image 1
Mariya Boutique Residence - Image 2
Mariya Boutique Residence - Image 3
Mariya Boutique Residence - Image 4
Mariya Boutique Residence - Image 5
+18 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This Lanna-inspired accommodation breaks free from the monotonous airport hotels. Just a 10-minute drive from the Suvarnabhumi Airport, Mariya Boutique Residence makes for an excellent place to rest before catching a flight back home. Each room reflects both Asian and local influence by bringing the art of Northern Thailand coupled with the comfort of international accommodation. All senses are awakened with attention to detail throughout the hotel and with Thai fine arts, traditional music, and the smell of aroma therapy creating a tranquil environment. For the safety and good health of our guest, all rooms are non-smoking. With a full range of popular amenities and a friendly, caring staff, it's no wonder guests keep returning to Mariya Boutique Residence.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Mariya Boutique Residence, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Mariya Boutique Residence
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

1627/2 Latkrabang Road Soi Latkrabang 11/5 Latkrabang, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

Partner Hotels

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
rating with
316 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
rating with
211 reviews
From ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
rating with
441 reviews
From ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
rating with
187 reviews
From ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
rating with
1250 reviews
From ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
rating with
130 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
rating with
668 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU