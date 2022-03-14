Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa Centara Boutique Collection - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa Centara Boutique Collection is where luxury and rock attitude comes into play to provide you an unimaginable stay. Fifteen minutes from Phuket International Airport, the property is cozily snuggled amid serene surroundings and the pristine Maikhao Beach, offering a great opportunity for tourists and locals to experience world class amenities, various entertainments, and recreational activities. Guests can head out for sightseeing, charter a yacht, go cruising, shopping, excursions, tennis, as well as tee off with a golf game, a mere 10-minute drive from the property. On returning, take a fun dip at the infinity swimming pool, hit the state-of-the-art gym, indulge in the mouthwatering dishes at the restaurant, and don’t go home without picking up a souvenir at the on-site shop. The comfortable and oversized bedrooms of the 22 private villas are equipped with rain showers, a bathtub, and breathtaking views of the blue waters. For guests planning a romantic getaway or your honeymoon, Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa Centara Boutique Collection in Phuket and its pool villas should be your top choice.