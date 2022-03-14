PHUKET TEST & GO

Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa Centara Boutique Collection - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
144 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa Centara Boutique Collection - Image 0
Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa Centara Boutique Collection - Image 1
Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa Centara Boutique Collection - Image 2
Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa Centara Boutique Collection - Image 3
Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa Centara Boutique Collection - Image 4
Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa Centara Boutique Collection - Image 5
+42 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa Centara Boutique Collection is where luxury and rock attitude comes into play to provide you an unimaginable stay. Fifteen minutes from Phuket International Airport, the property is cozily snuggled amid serene surroundings and the pristine Maikhao Beach, offering a great opportunity for tourists and locals to experience world class amenities, various entertainments, and recreational activities. Guests can head out for sightseeing, charter a yacht, go cruising, shopping, excursions, tennis, as well as tee off with a golf game, a mere 10-minute drive from the property. On returning, take a fun dip at the infinity swimming pool, hit the state-of-the-art gym, indulge in the mouthwatering dishes at the restaurant, and don’t go home without picking up a souvenir at the on-site shop. The comfortable and oversized bedrooms of the 22 private villas are equipped with rain showers, a bathtub, and breathtaking views of the blue waters. For guests planning a romantic getaway or your honeymoon, Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa Centara Boutique Collection in Phuket and its pool villas should be your top choice.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa Centara Boutique Collection, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa Centara Boutique Collection
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

138/21 Moo 4, Maikhao, Thalang, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Maikhao Home Garden
8.9
rating with
94 reviews
From ฿-1
Splash Beach Resort, Mai Khao Phuket
8.4
rating with
800 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Ar-Jor
8
rating with
443 reviews
From ฿-1
SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort
8.7
rating with
2032 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Airport Place
7.8
rating with
362 reviews
From ฿-1
AVANI+ Mai Khao Phuket Suites & Villas
8
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas
8.9
rating with
629 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Airport Hotel
8.4
rating with
556 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU