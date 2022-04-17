Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Mai Morn Resort. The excitement of the city center is only away. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Paragon Tailor, King Rama 9 Basketball Courts, Phuket Provincial Commemoration Public Park. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 30 rooms spread over 1 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, Mai Morn Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.