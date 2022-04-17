PHUKET TEST & GO

Mai Morn Resort - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7
rating with
154 reviews
Updated on April 17, 2022
Mai Morn Resort - Image 0
Mai Morn Resort - Image 1
Mai Morn Resort - Image 2
Mai Morn Resort - Image 3
Mai Morn Resort - Image 4
Mai Morn Resort - Image 5
+35 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Mai Morn Resort. The excitement of the city center is only away. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Paragon Tailor, King Rama 9 Basketball Courts, Phuket Provincial Commemoration Public Park. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 30 rooms spread over 1 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, Mai Morn Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Mai Morn Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Mai Morn Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

43/291 Moo1 Pattanatongtin Road, Vichit, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Partner Hotels

Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket
8.7
rating with
155 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa
9.2
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort
9.7
rating with
10 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Baba House Phuket Hotel
8.2
rating with
431 reviews
From ฿-1
Recenta Phuket Suanluang
7.5
rating with
27 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket
8.4
rating with
59 reviews
From ฿-1
ibis Styles Phuket City
8.4
rating with
632 reviews
From ฿-1
Green Leaf Hostel
8.4
rating with
21 reviews
From ฿-1
Sound Gallery House
9.1
rating with
16 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra
8.2
rating with
174 reviews
From ฿-1
The Blanket Hotel Phuket Town
8.9
rating with
467 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU