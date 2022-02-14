MAI HOUSE Patong Hill - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering quality accommodations in the nightlife, shopping, beaches district of Phuket, MAI HOUSE Patong Hill Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At MAI HOUSE Patong Hill Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. 144 rooms spread over 3 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, children's playground. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the MAI HOUSE Patong Hill Resort.