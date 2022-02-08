Maehaad Bay Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Maehaad Bay Resort

Samui (SHA+)
8.5
rating with
656 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Located in the lovely area of Mae Haad, Maehaad Bay Resort enjoys a commanding position in the romance, beaches hub of Koh Phangan. Situated only 13 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. For those of you who want to venture out, Haad Thong Lang Beach, Haad Salad Beach, Chaloklum Bay are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Maehaad Bay Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, family room. The hotel features 48 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, free welcome drink, mirror, scale. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as hot tub, private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Phangan, the Maehaad Bay Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Address / Map

106/4 Moo 7, Mae Haad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

