BANGKOK TEST & GO

Loy La Long Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
rating with
699 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Loy La Long Hotel - Image 0
Loy La Long Hotel - Image 1
Loy La Long Hotel - Image 2
Loy La Long Hotel - Image 3
Loy La Long Hotel - Image 4
Loy La Long Hotel - Image 5
+36 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Loy La Long Hotel. The excitement of the city center is only 3. Km away. With the city's main attractions such as San Jao Sien Khong, Temple of the Golden Buddha (Wat Traimit), Marine Dept. Pier within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At Loy La Long Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, airport transfer, restaurant, safety deposit boxes, smoking area. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Loy La Long Hotel your home away from home.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Loy La Long Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Loy La Long Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

1620/2 (inside Patumkongka Rachaworawiharn Temple), Songwat Road, Samphantawong District, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
rating with
3583 reviews
From ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
rating with
1763 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
rating with
778 reviews
From ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
rating with
2226 reviews
From ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
rating with
19 reviews
From ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
rating with
18 reviews
From ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
rating with
609 reviews
From ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
rating with
12884 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU