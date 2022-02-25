Louis' Runway View Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Offering quality accommodations in the transportation hub district of Phuket, Louis' Runway View Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The property is just away from the city center, and it normally takes about minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Louis' Runway View Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas. Step into one of 18 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding flat screen television, additional bathroom, bathroom phone, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Louis' Runway View Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.