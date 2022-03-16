Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Lotus Pang Suan Kaew HotelEnjoy all that Chiang Mai has with a stay at Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel, with its convenient location close to the city center. The hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.Enjoy all that Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel has to offer! Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge.Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the hotel's ticket service. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel.For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.All guestrooms at Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel provide guests with a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that selected rooms includes blackout curtains and air conditioning. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms. Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are provided in guestrooms.Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel. Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar and nightclub.At Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel you can even have groceries delivered to your room with their convenient service.Fill your days with the array of activities and facilities offered at Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel. A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the massage and salon. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the hotel's pool. At Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. Enjoy your favorite drink in your swimsuit at the hotel's poolside bar.Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the hotel's fitness facility. Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the hotel's shared lounge and TV area. Got someone special waiting for you back home? Then easily pick up a memorable gift at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyDon't spend all your time inside while in Chiang Mai! Find that special item or souvenir that will commemorate your trip to Chiang Mai at Chiang Mai Night Bazaar located 2.8 km away. A great museum trip can be had at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 3.3 km away, with local art that provides a sense of the region.Reasons to stay hereFind rooms here that are cheaper than 90% of all other options in the city.Compared to the city's accommodation options, this hotel scored higher than 88% of them for food and dining.According to guests who stayed here, this hotel's room comfort is rated higher than 85% of other accommodations in Chiang Mai.