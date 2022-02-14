Loma Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Loma Resort, located in Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Armani Suits International, Lampi Waterfall, Mark One Tailor give to this hotel a special charm. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Loma Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Loma Resort.