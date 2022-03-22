Little Nyonya Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Built in 2015, Little Nyonya Hotel is a distinct addition to Phuket and a smart choice for travelers. Only 34.1 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Little Nyonya Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, and car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. Little Nyonya Hotel is home to 43 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Little Nyonya Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

