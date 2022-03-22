Little Nyonya Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Little Nyonya Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Built in 2015, Little Nyonya Hotel is a distinct addition to Phuket and a smart choice for travelers. Only 34.1 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Little Nyonya Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, and car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. Little Nyonya Hotel is home to 43 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Little Nyonya Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

