Legendha Sukhothai (SHA Certified) - Sukhothai Sandbox Hotel

Legendha Sukhothai (SHA Certified)Legendha Sukhothai (SHA Certified) is the perfect place to experience Sukhothai and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all the landmarks this lively city has to offer. The true local flavors and culture of Sukhothai are yours with a stay at Legendha Sukhothai (SHA Certified), located just 1.6 km from the famous Sukhothai Historical Park.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Legendha Sukhothai (SHA Certified). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Sukhothai can be assisted with the shuttle services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Legendha Sukhothai (SHA Certified).In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. You can also get small travel items and sundries at the convenience stores without having to leave the Legendha Sukhothai (SHA Certified). Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at Legendha Sukhothai (SHA Certified) are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Legendha Sukhothai (SHA Certified) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Legendha Sukhothai (SHA Certified), where breakfast can be provided in house. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out karaoke rooms and bar for some in-house nighttime fun. If you like to eat in the privacy of your room, Legendha Sukhothai (SHA Certified) can arrange to have groceries delivered to your doorstep.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Legendha Sukhothai (SHA Certified) has a range of activities that will meet your needs. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, spa and sauna. The many offerings at Legendha Sukhothai (SHA Certified) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. The poolside bar at Legendha Sukhothai (SHA Certified) gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit.No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the library and shared lounge and TV area. You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyWith its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to all Sukhothai has to offer. Spend a day and acquire some cultural knowledge at Ramkhamhaeng National Museum located 1.2 km away, where you can explore works of arts and cultural pieces. You're sure to want to visit Monument of King Ramkham haeng located 1.6 km away, among the most sought-after photographs for anyone visiting Sukhothai.Reasons to stay hereTravelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 86% of the city's other options.