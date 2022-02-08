PHUKET TEST & GO

Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
rating with
506 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Like all other hotels from this prestigious chain, the Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort offers unparalleled luxury along with the best room and hotel amenities. The location is conveniently near several tourist hotspots such as the Patong Beach and Phuket FantaSea. The hotel's secluded beach is perfect for avoiding the more overcrowded beaches and the constant interruption of beach vendors and the entire hotel is spread over 40 acres. Amenities on-site include 10 restaurants and bars, two massive swimming pools, a spa, discovery center for kids, and a private yacht, 'Born Free'. Guests can kick start their day with a generous breakfast buffet at the Pakarang before heading out to explore Phuket. A luxurious and expansive property, Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort offers activities for the entire family.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
Address / Map

29 Soi Karon Nui, Tambon Karon, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

