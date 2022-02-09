CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
rating with
2180 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Image 0
Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Image 1
Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Image 2
Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Image 3
Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Image 4
Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Image 5
+37 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Night Bazaar, Le Meridien Chiang Mai Hotel is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Night Bazaar, Night Plaza Market, Pa Ker Yaw. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, private check in/check out. The hotel features 383 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, dressing room, mirror, scale. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Le Meridien Chiang Mai Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Le Méridien Chiang Mai, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Le Méridien Chiang Mai
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

108 Chang Klan Road, Tambol Chang Klan, Amphur Muang, Chiang Mai, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU