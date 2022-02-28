PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Le Coral Beach Resort & Cafe - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.9
rating with
148 reviews
Updated on February 28, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Le Coral Beach Resort & Cafe is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. The hotel is just a 2-minute walk from Natai Beach and only 20-minute drive to Sarasin Beach. Meanwhile, Phuket International Airport is about 45-minute away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi access throughout the property, on-site parking, outdoor pool, private beach, fitness center, shared lounge, a tour desk and luggage storage. An array of activities can be enjoyed on-site or in the surroundings including cycling and canoeing. Guests can also enjoy Thai and international dishes at the on-site restaurant.

All guest suites feature thoughtful amenities such as minibar, sofa, seating area, dining area and TV with DVD player to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The spacious suites also feature a private balcony offering the views of the sea with en suite bathroom fitted with bathtub and shower facilities such as free toiletries, hairdryer and slippers. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Le Coral Beach Resort & Cafe the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

Address / Map

9/9, Moo 8, Natoey , Tai Mueang District, Phangnga. (Natai Beach), Khok Kloy, Phuket, Thailand, 82120

