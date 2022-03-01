Lantana Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Lantana ResortTake a good wander and unveil the wonder of Bangkok with a stay at Lantana Resort. Lots to get done? Waste no time when you're just 2.8 km from Train Night Market Ratchada. Lantana Resort lets you take quick trips for travel supplies, souvenirs, or locally made giftsEvery effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Taxi services provided by Lantana Resort makes it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Bangkok.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the hotel's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at Lantana Resort thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV. In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Lantana Resort begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation. Get social at the hotel's shared lounge and TV area, where you can meet other guests.Around the propertyExperience all the sights and local attractions of Bangkok with Lantana Resort as your base. An afternoon of browsing the works at Art in Paradise Bangkok located 2.8 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereFind some of the city's best deals here with rooms 96% cheaper than other options.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 85% of the city's other accommodations.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 84% of accommodations in the city.