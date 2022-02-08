KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.1
rating with
510 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Just off Krabi's mainland, Koh Lanta is known for its beaches and dive spots. And on the Klong Nin Beach lies this small, all-bungalow resort. A short walk from your accommodation gets you to the beach, an excellent spot for swimming. Other than the water sports, the island also includes a national park, and guests can visit the sea gypsy village to visit the natives of the island. On-site services include a tour desk, motorcycle rental service, and massage treatments. The proximity to the beach and activities as well as price make Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) a pretty attractive option in Koh Lanta.

If you were a guest at Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

137 Moo 6 ,Ko Lanta Yai,Krabi, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

