SAMUI TEST & GO

Lanna Samui Luxury Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.7
rating with
545 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Lanna Samui Luxury Resort, located in Bo Phut, Samui, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only 0.57Km from the beach and 3.00 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as 100 Degrees East Dive Center, Samui Mini Hospital, Hat Bang Rak Beach. At Lanna Samui Luxury Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, towels, umbrella, closet to please the most discerning guest. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Lanna Samui Luxury Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Samui.

Address / Map

11/85 Moo 4, Soi Kalara, Bangrak., Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

