CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Lanna Oriental Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
rating with
187 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Lanna Oriental Hotel - Image 0
Lanna Oriental Hotel - Image 1
Lanna Oriental Hotel - Image 2
Lanna Oriental Hotel - Image 3
Lanna Oriental Hotel - Image 4
Lanna Oriental Hotel - Image 5
+36 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Old City, Lanna Oriental Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the culture, sightseeing hub of Chiang Mai. The property lies 0.7 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens, mirror to please the most discerning guest. The property's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Lanna Oriental Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Lanna Oriental Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Lanna Oriental Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

59 Singharat Rd. T.Sriphoom A.Muang , Chaingmai. Thailand, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
rating with
1034 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU