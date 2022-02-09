PHUKET TEST & GO

Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
rating with
226 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket - Image 0
Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket - Image 1
Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket - Image 2
Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket - Image 3
Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket - Image 4
Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket - Image 5
+32 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Phuket. With its location just 0 Km from the city center and 30 Km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Lard Ploy Khong Market, Lime Light Avenue, Queen Sirikij Public Park. At Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as massage, garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

2/6 Luangphor Road, Taladyai,, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

bloo Hostel
8.6
rating with
146 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket
9
rating with
1059 reviews
From ฿-1
Bhukitta Boutique Hotel
7.2
rating with
378 reviews
From ฿-1
Sleep at Phuket
7.9
rating with
475 reviews
From ฿-1
The Blanket Hotel Phuket Town
8.9
rating with
467 reviews
From ฿-1
The Memory at On On Hotel
8.8
rating with
1551 reviews
From ฿-1
Green Leaf Hostel
8.4
rating with
21 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra
8.2
rating with
174 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU