Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Phuket. With its location just 0 Km from the city center and 30 Km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Lard Ploy Khong Market, Lime Light Avenue, Queen Sirikij Public Park. At Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as massage, garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Lamoon Hotel @ Phuket is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.