Phuket
8.2
rating with
889 reviews
Updated on April 8, 2022
Overlooking lagoons and a manicured golf course, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort makes for a restful base to explore Phuket with the family. The large suites include a kitchen and balcony overlooking the lagoon, fairway, or pool. Trips that the whole family will enjoy include Phi Phi Island, elephant trekking, whitewater rafting, game fishing, horseback riding, and an off-road safari tour by quad-bike. Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort's on-site restaurant aims to do much more than just provide incredible local cuisines, which is already does. Following the overwhelming success of Seedlings Restaurant in Central Vietnam, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort is the second outlet to serve as a unique platform for this restaurant's focus on social responsibility and giving back to the community. Guests of the restaurant will of course enjoy authentic Phuket specialties, which are the highlight of the menu. When looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort.

61 Moo 4 Srisoonthorn Road,Cherngtalay, Thalang, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

