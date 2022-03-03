KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi Tropical Beach - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.3
rating with
102 reviews
Updated on March 3, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Renovated in 2009, the Krabi Tropical Beach Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Krabi for business or pleasure. Situated only 5.0 mi from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With the city's main attractions such as Ao Nammao Pier, Heaven 7 Park, Shell Fossil Beach Cemetery within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, restaurant, tours can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as hot tub, private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Krabi Tropical Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

Address / Map

194/13 Moo 5 Ao Namao Beach, Fossil Shell Road, Tambon Saithai, Amphur Muang Krabi, Ao Num Mao Bay, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

