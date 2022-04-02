KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi Tipa Resort - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
8
rating with
1214 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Krabi Tipa Resort is located in a tropical setting in one of Thailand’s most beautiful locales. The elegant guestrooms each afford magnificent views of the resort garden, which can be enjoyed year-round with Krabi’s favorable climate. Open 7:00 am until 11:30 pm, the on-site restaurant is located in the garden. Ocean Restaurant presents a variety of local and international delicacies, along with impeccable service. Krabi is famed for its rich, green landscape dotted with mountains and thick, untouched jungle. A total of 52 rooms are available, each furnished in superior style. The resort also features wheelchair access. To continue with your reservation at Krabi Tipa Resort, please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.

Address / Map

121/1 Moo 2, Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

