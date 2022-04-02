Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Krabi Tipa Resort is located in a tropical setting in one of Thailand’s most beautiful locales. The elegant guestrooms each afford magnificent views of the resort garden, which can be enjoyed year-round with Krabi’s favorable climate. Open 7:00 am until 11:30 pm, the on-site restaurant is located in the garden. Ocean Restaurant presents a variety of local and international delicacies, along with impeccable service. Krabi is famed for its rich, green landscape dotted with mountains and thick, untouched jungle. A total of 52 rooms are available, each furnished in superior style. The resort also features wheelchair access. To continue with your reservation at Krabi Tipa Resort, please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.