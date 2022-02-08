Krabi Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

A stay at Krabi Resort (SHA Plus+) is a stay at the only resort on Ao Nang that provides access to a private beach. This exclusive perk is complimented by stunning views and beautiful interior design. Spacious rooms provide free Wi-Fi, safety deposit boxes, and daily newspapers. Recreational facilities guests may make use of include an outdoor pool, a spa, and a fitness center. More activities are found around the resort, such as the popular sport of rock climbing. The limestone cliffs of Railay offer an excellent location for such a venture and the resort can help arrange this as well as all water excursions such as kayaking the mangroves, diving in Phi Phi, and island tours. Krabi Resort (SHA Plus+) is close to the town, offering convenient access to restaurants and shops where you can purchase diving or snorkeling equipment. Take in the true meaning of being on a beach resort when you stay at Krabi Resort (SHA Plus+).