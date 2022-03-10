Krabi Heritage Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
The beach, shops, and restaurants are all close by as the Krabi Heritage Hotel (SHA Plus+) is on the most popular spot in Krabi. Located on Ao Nang Beach, the hotel is just a 30-minute drive from the airport. Lounge by the pool, or if you are feeling adventurous, hop on a longtail boat to Railay Beach for rock climbing. If you are looking to be closer to the water, there is kayaking and diving to consider. Excursions include the fossilized beach and the many islands surrounding the resort town, including Koh Phi Phi. There is an on-site restaurant serving Thai and European cuisine, and the Ao Nang area includes several restaurants. Within walking distance of the beach with views and massages to enjoy, Krabi Heritage Hotel (SHA Plus+) is an excellent choice when visiting this resort town.