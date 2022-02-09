Krabi City Seaview - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated and decorated on November 2012, Krabi City Seaview is located close to Krabi River and National Park. With its ideal location, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer such as plenty of bars, restaurants, a shopping center, and other tourist attractions. In addition, the hotel is only eight kilometers away from Krabi International Airport. This fascinating hotel offers modern accommodations to discerning travelers. Besides offering friendly and homey hospitality, the hotel ensures guests the greatest comfort. Krabi City Seaview is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Hua Hin.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 0.0 /5 Unrated Based on 0 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Krabi City Seaview, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Krabi City Seaview SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.