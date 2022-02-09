PHUKET TEST & GO

Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
rating with
672 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+15 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Phuket, look no further than Kokotel Phuket Patong. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket property. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. The property features 54 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include clothes rack, mirror, slippers, towels, umbrella. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Kokotel Phuket Patong.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

3/7 Sawasdirak Road, Patong Beach, Khathu, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
rating with
1396 reviews
From ฿-1
Impiana Resort Patong
8.3
rating with
1541 reviews
From ฿-1
The Bloc Hotel
8.4
rating with
1050 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach
8.5
rating with
2007 reviews
From ฿-1
La Flora Resort Patong
8.7
rating with
1508 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong
9.1
rating with
195 reviews
From ฿-1
Kudo Hotel
9
rating with
279 reviews
From ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
rating with
421 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU