Koh Tao Montra Resort & Spa is an upscale boutique hotel specially designed to pamper the needs of indulgent leisure travelers. The hotel is also popular among water sport enthusiasts who can indulge in scuba diving and snorkeling at nearby locations. The June Juea Beach, Ao Leuk, and Thian Og Bay are some of the other unspoiled tourist spots within close proximity. Accommodation options are varied and there is something to suit every budget ranging from deluxe rooms to suites. All rooms come equipped with cable TV and private balcony. Some on-site recreational facilities guests can enjoy are a fitness center, hot tub, and an outdoor pool with a poolside bar. The restaurant serves authentic Thai cuisine and the poolside bar is a nice place to relax. Guests at the Koh Tao Montra Resort & Spa will experience a relaxing, comfortable, and seamless stay.