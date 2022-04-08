SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Koh Tao Coral Grand Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.2
rating with
620 reviews
Updated on April 8, 2022
Charming cottages made from local wood with some of the world’s best scuba diving make this a must for water lovers and adventurous tourists. PADI certified dive courses are offered in many languages and are geared for the beginner to professional. This is the opportunity to scuba dive and view another dimension as you watch sea turtles dine on sponges, enjoy the clownfish, and color of the underworld. The hotel’s cottages are at least 33sqm, neat, comfortable, and quiet. Good meals in the restaurants and other dining choices are nearby. Do take a long tail boat trip to the nearby islands where you can snorkel, swim, or just walk through the beautiful surroundings.

Address / Map

15/4 Moo 1, Koh Tao, Sairee Beach, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84280

