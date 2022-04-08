Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Charming cottages made from local wood with some of the world’s best scuba diving make this a must for water lovers and adventurous tourists. PADI certified dive courses are offered in many languages and are geared for the beginner to professional. This is the opportunity to scuba dive and view another dimension as you watch sea turtles dine on sponges, enjoy the clownfish, and color of the underworld. The hotel’s cottages are at least 33sqm, neat, comfortable, and quiet. Good meals in the restaurants and other dining choices are nearby. Do take a long tail boat trip to the nearby islands where you can snorkel, swim, or just walk through the beautiful surroundings.