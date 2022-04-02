PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Khaolak Orchid Beach Resort - Phang-nga Test & Go Hotel

Phang-nga
8.6
rating with
284 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This secluded hide-a-way with access to Khuk Kak Beach on the Andaman Sea is minutes from tourist areas. Built in a colonial style, this low-rise hotel has beautiful, 48sqm luxury rooms in soothing beige tones with blond wood accents, balconies, and sea views. The beautiful location is on the beach, but its only a 10-minute drive into the village, where restaurants and quaint shops await you. The hotel has an oversized pool with a Jacuzzi, a fitness room, and a spa for that wonderful, Thai massage. Looking out on coconut trees and the sea smoothing the sand, the on-site restaurant is a delight. Bicycles are free and a fun way to view the scenery. For a nice treat, take the hotel's Thai cooking course before you leave. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Khaolak Orchid Beach Resort (SHA Plus+).

Address / Map

61 Moo 3, T.Khuk Khak A.Takuapa, Khuk Khak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Popular Filters

