This secluded hide-a-way with access to Khuk Kak Beach on the Andaman Sea is minutes from tourist areas. Built in a colonial style, this low-rise hotel has beautiful, 48sqm luxury rooms in soothing beige tones with blond wood accents, balconies, and sea views. The beautiful location is on the beach, but its only a 10-minute drive into the village, where restaurants and quaint shops await you. The hotel has an oversized pool with a Jacuzzi, a fitness room, and a spa for that wonderful, Thai massage. Looking out on coconut trees and the sea smoothing the sand, the on-site restaurant is a delight. Bicycles are free and a fun way to view the scenery. For a nice treat, take the hotel's Thai cooking course before you leave. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Khaolak Orchid Beach Resort (SHA Plus+).