PHUKET TEST & GO

Keemala - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
277 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Keemala - Image 0
Keemala - Image 1
Keemala - Image 2
Keemala - Image 3
Keemala - Image 4
Keemala - Image 5
+39 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Keemala is ideally situated in Kamala; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 20 km away, and it normally takes about 45 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Keemala is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Keemala.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Keemala, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Keemala
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

10/88 Moo. 6 Nakasud Rd.,Kathu Disctrict Phuket, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Pe La Resort Phuket
8.5
rating with
86 reviews
From ฿-1
At Kamala Hotel
8.9
rating with
130 reviews
From ฿-1
The Palms Kamala
8.5
rating with
239 reviews
From ฿-1
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas
8.4
rating with
3640 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunwing Kamala Beach
8.5
rating with
562 reviews
From ฿-1
Kamala Beach Residence
8
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort
8.1
rating with
873 reviews
From ฿-1
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort
8.3
rating with
955 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU