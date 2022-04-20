Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Keang Kluen Talay Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Phetchaburi. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Keang Kluen Talay Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, wheelchair accessible. Step into one of 19 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens, mirror. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Keang Kluen Talay Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Phetchaburi.
19/1 Moo 1 Tambol Haadchaosamran Amphur Muang Petchaburi Petchaburi Province, Chao Samran Beach, Phetchaburi, Thailand, 76100