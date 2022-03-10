Kata Palm Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hand carved teak furnishings grace the oversized, charming bedrooms facing the pool at this small, friendly hotel. With two well positioned and beautiful pools, the nearby beach, sailing, scuba diving, fishing, and snorkeling, your days will be delightful. Nearby Kata and Karon offer shopping and restaurants, and the wild nightlife can be experienced 30 minutes away in Patong. There are three restaurants and seafood, of course, is on the menu. The pool has a refreshing bar with wine, and the spa offers a soothing massage, always welcomed when in Thailand. Don’t forget to book a boat excursion to Phi Phi Island and pick up some fresh cashew nuts grown locally. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Kata Palm Resort & Spa.