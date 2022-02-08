Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Kata Leaf Resort is ideally situated in Kata, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service, ticket service. The ambiance of Kata Leaf Resort is reflected in every guestroom. clothes rack, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, television are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Phuket, make Kata Leaf Resort your home away from home.

