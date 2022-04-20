PHUKET TEST & GO

Karon Sino House - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.8
rating with
92 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
Karon Sino House - Image 0
Karon Sino House - Image 1
Karon Sino House - Image 2
Karon Sino House - Image 3
Karon Sino House - Image 4
Karon Sino House - Image 5
+3 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Karon, Karon Sino House is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Wat Suwankeereeket, Karon Beach, Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium. At Karon Sino House, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in public areas, tours to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 25 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Karon Sino House the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Karon Sino House, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Karon Sino House
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

448/1 Patak Rd.,(East), Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa
9.2
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket
8.7
rating with
155 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Old Phuket Karon Beach Resort
8.2
rating with
1024 reviews
From ฿-1
Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa
7.7
rating with
1374 reviews
From ฿-1
Karon Princess Hotel
7.8
rating with
507 reviews
From ฿-1
ON Hotel Phuket
7.3
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Sugar Marina Resort - Art - Karon Beach
8.4
rating with
3074 reviews
From ฿-1
Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort
8.3
rating with
541 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
8.2
rating with
1505 reviews
From ฿-1
Pacific Club Resort
8.6
rating with
397 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU