PHUKET TEST & GO

Karon Sea Sands Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
266 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Located right on Karon Beach, Karon Sea Sands Resort is an ideal place to stay in Phuket. Affordable rooms are situated close to the nightlife and shopping areas of Patong Beach. The resort also offers four quality food and beverage outlets, a fitness center, and massage facilities where you can experience the magic of a Thai massage. The resort is in a quiet area of Karon with a decent breakfast offered in the mornings. The staff are friendly and attentive, and the resort features a tour desk, restaurant, salon, bar, pool and laundry service. For your reservation at Karon Sea Sands Resort, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

208/2 Karon Beach Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

